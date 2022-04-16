Shan scores brilliant 239 against Sussex

KARACHI: A career-best unbeaten double century by Shan Masood was the highlight of Derbyshire's first innings against Sussex in their County Championship Division Two match at Derby on Friday.
Masood scored a brilliant 239 from 340 balls, smashing 24 fours. Derbyshire declared their innings at 505 for 8.
Masood had already impressed with two half centuries in the opening match at Lord’s last week when he narrowly missed out on a hundred in the first innings.
He made no mistake this time against a largely inexperienced attack after Derbyshire won the toss and batted first on what looks to be a benign pitch.
With the exception of Steve Finn, the bowling lacked the consistency to apply any sustained pressure.
The only wickets to fall in the first two sessions were down to batting errors with Billy Godleman tickling a leg-glance to Mohamed Rizwan and Brooke Guest bottom-edging a pull.
But the wicket Sussex dearly wanted was Masood.
Masood and Wayne Madsen cruised to a 100-run stand in 28 overs and by tea, Derbyshire had scored at a quicker rate than any other team in the country.
