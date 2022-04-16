Bayern look to ‘turn misery into momentum’ against Bielefeld

BERLIN: Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann on Friday urged his side to turn “misery into momentum” as they return to Bundesliga action on Sunday after a shock Champions League exit to Villarreal.

League leaders Bayern travel to relegation candidates Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday, hoping to move a step closer to a seemingly inevitable tenth successive German title.

Yet the trip has been overshadowed by their surprise exit from Europe last Tuesday, with Nagelsmann admitting that his players are still “frustrated”.

“Obviously there is a bit of sadness, because we now have to wait another year for games like that. We’ll have a year to think about it,” he said.

“We now have a job to do: win the next two games and secure the league title. We need to turn the misery into momentum.”

Bayern are nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table with five games to go, meaning they could wrap up the title by next weekend.

If they beat Bielefeld on Sunday (tomorrow), they will have the chance to finish the job in a headline clash with Dortmund the following Saturday.