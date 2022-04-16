Babar hopes more teams will come after Australian tour

LAHORE: Pakistan’s all format captain Babar Azam seems reluctant to talk on the revival of departmental cricket besides players like Wahab and Akmal have supported it on the wake of change of federal government.

Babar preferred to “no comments” on the query about revival of departmental cricket at the DHA ground on Friday.

The national team captain also expressed his hope that more teams would visit Pakistan in the future after the Australian team’s tour to Pakistan.

He said that playing was a lot of fun with Australia and there were great matches. “There was also an opportunity to learn a lot while the Australian players also had a lot of fun playing here. It is certain that after Australia, other teams will also come to Pakistan in the future,” he hoped.

Babar said that Shaheen Shah Afridi has shown excellent performance against Australia. “Shaheen is a diehard player that was why he came in the top ten of ICC rankings due to his performance. He is a very talented player and I am sure he will be able to do better in the future,” Babar said.

On his participation in County cricket, he said that it’s good that national cricketers are featured in county cricket. “I’ve only played T20 format in county cricket and there’s a lot to learn. County cricket teaches a lot of new things and improves the quality of performance.” he said.

Babar said that when he used to play there were not many facilities but now the facilities for children have started getting better and advised young lot that hard work is the only way to reach the required destination.

“When I first started, I tried to get the best out of resources that were accessible. Now I’ll advise the kids that whatever game they choose to play, don’t push it on someone else; instead, find your own game and work hard at it,” he said.