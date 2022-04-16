Aikman says ‘no guarantee’ for World Cup qualification

LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team Dutch coach Siegfried Aikman said that he cannot guarantee the national team’s spot in the World Cup.

“I’m not a magician and I don’t have a magic wand in my hand, so I can’t guarantee qualifying for the World Cup from the Asia Cup performance,” said Siegfried Aikman, the head coach of the Pakistan hockey team.

Talking to a group of reporters on the sidelines of the camp training here, the coach of the national team said that they are leaving for a tour of Europe next week before the Asia Cup.

“This is an important tour as we will play against the top teams. This is a good opportunity for us because we are not playing recently at the top level. Now if we get a chance we have to take advantage of it,” he added.