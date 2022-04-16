Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in Junior Davis Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan edged out Sri Lanka 2-1 in the Junior Asia/Oceania Davis Cup underway in New Delhi (India) where the best juniors of the two regions are seen in action.

Pakistan’s Hamid Israr defeated Dissanayake Thilina 6-0, 6-1 with Huzaifa Khan losing his match against Nileweera 4-6, 4-6.

The two Pakistanis then combined to beat Nileweera and Dissanayake Lisal 6-1, 6-3 in the doubles.

Pakistan will be playing Uzbekistan next to determine the team’s status from No 8 to 16. Pakistan had already lost against Australia and India to lose the opportunity to play for the top eight positions. Two teams from each of the four groups made it to the top eight teams.