On the road

This refers to the news report, ‘Imran vows to remain on roads until polls’ (April 14). Imran Khan is back to holding rallies. This is the only field he is good at – apart from cricket – and where he is bound to excel. After the no-confidence motion was moved in parliament, Imran Khan had three options to choose from. However, his indecisiveness made him lose the available democratic and peaceful route to elections. And now, he has decided to punish the country and the nation by causing widespread disruptions. It seems that he is not bothered about the extent of damage his actions will cause to the country’s economy which is already in the doldrums.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi