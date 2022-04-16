Without water?

Amid the ongoing political chaos, it gets easier to ignore other pressing issues including, but not limited to, effects of climate change. Recent reports suggest that the world will face an acute water shortage in a few years. Experts suggest that every country must have a water storage capacity of at least 120 days in order to deal with a future water scarcity. For Pakistan, this is a challenge as the country has the capacity to store water for only 30 days. It is unfortunate that so far only two huge dams have been built in the country.
Our authorities must realize that it is important to take immediate action to avert any water emergencies.
M Qasim Qaiser
Gujranwala
