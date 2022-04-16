Serious questions

Whatever the deputy speaker of the NA did on April 3 was hilarious. How could he have judged someone’s loyalty? What kind of parameters were there to measure loyalty? How could the deputy speaker give a ruling without listening to the rest of the lawmakers? That move, which was rightly struck down by the Supreme Court, was so dangerous.
Our politicians must realize that running a country is not a street game. They are living in a democratic country where they should have the courage to face the consequences of their performances. Our next generation will ask the deputy speaker to explain to it why he didn’t remain neutral at such a crucial time.
Muhammad Usama Shoaib
Rahim Yar Khan
This refers to the news report, ‘Imran vows to remain on roads until polls’ . Imran Khan is back to holding...
Amid the ongoing political chaos, it gets easier to ignore other pressing issues including, but not limited to,...
It’s heartening to note that the courts eventually paid attention to cases related to political matters. Their...
It is good to note that Pakistan’s armed forces have publicly stated that they are apolitical. This reminds us about...
Even though it is good news that the National Command and Operation Centre has fully vaccinated a large number of...
The Hattar industrial zone is a big industrial estate with a large number of steel and other industries. This area...
Comments