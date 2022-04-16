Serious questions

Whatever the deputy speaker of the NA did on April 3 was hilarious. How could he have judged someone’s loyalty? What kind of parameters were there to measure loyalty? How could the deputy speaker give a ruling without listening to the rest of the lawmakers? That move, which was rightly struck down by the Supreme Court, was so dangerous.

Our politicians must realize that running a country is not a street game. They are living in a democratic country where they should have the courage to face the consequences of their performances. Our next generation will ask the deputy speaker to explain to it why he didn’t remain neutral at such a crucial time.

Muhammad Usama Shoaib

Rahim Yar Khan