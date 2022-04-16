Justice served?

It’s heartening to note that the courts eventually paid attention to cases related to political matters. Their commitment to expediency was evident when the courts were opened at midnight. There were suo-motu notices as well.

While recent court actions are welcome, one would want the CJP to take notice of another high-profile case of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Early action on his case will repose the confidence of the people in the effective, efficient and fast dispensation of justice.

Mrs Ghazala Malik

Bryn Mawr, USA