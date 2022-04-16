It is good to note that Pakistan’s armed forces have publicly stated that they are apolitical. This reminds us about the reaction of US General Mark Milley when he refused to obey the unconstitutional orders of former US president Trump and elaborated that “in the event of a dispute over some aspect of the elections by law, US courts and US Congress are required to resolve any disputes, not the US military”.

If only the likes of Iskander Mirza, Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan, Ziaul Haq, and Pervez Musharraf had understood the significance and implications of the oath they took to protect the constitution, Pakistan would have been spared from the humiliations and failings it had faced since 1955.

Malik T Ali

Lahore