I seriously doubt if PM Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to declare a single-day weekend will translate into efficiency; instead it may prove to be counter-productive. The present cabinet may consider the following arguments and should reverse these newly announced changes. If there was any direct relation between long work week and productivity, working hours in developed countries would vary according to their development indicators. At the government and private-sector levels, the authorities must be considerate about the workforce.

Also, the PM has an entire staff to take care of his various needs; he can easily start work at 8am. But ordinary people don’t have this luxury. Our government should allow flexible working hours. The focus should be on completion of tasks and not on the time spent in offices. Finally, in Ramazan, there is nothing wrong in starting working hours a bit late.

Marghuz Khan

Birmingham, UK