Hate campaigns

After Imran Khan came to power, he started criticizing independent media channels which pointed out his government’s shortcomings. Social media trolls – most of whom were part of the PTI social media team – used foul language against reporters, anchors and even some media owners. Women journalists too were subjected to a dirty smear campaign. Since the PTI leadership did not rein its social media team in, it indirectly encouraged those social media users to continue intimidating independent critics. In the most recent case, Imran Khan’s frustration knew no bounds when the SC declared his government’s moves as unconstitutional. He then levelled allegations against his rival parties. As his expectations of ‘last-minute help’ also dashed, accounts associated with the party’s social media launched a smear campaign against the SC judges and members of the armed forces.

The army leadership has taken note of nefarious propaganda campaigns against state institutions. Such campaigns are attempts to divide institutions and Pakistani society. This issue is too grave to be ignored. Proper legal procedures should be followed to deal with people responsible for such campaigns. Speedy trial courts should decide their cases according to the law.

Munawar Siddiqui

Lahore