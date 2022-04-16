Naveena Group starts RE project

KARACHI: Business conglomerate Naveena Group has launched a 50 megawatt (MW) renewable energy project worth $65 million at Jhimpir.
According to the group, it has initiated the project in line with its values on sustainable development.
The conglomerate exports textile products to international brands, and has also diversified its portfolio excelling in steel, construction, and energy.
The company statement said through the project, it would supply clean wind energy at 4.7 cents per unit. The project started its commercial operations on April 13th, 2022, it said. Meanwhile, its subsidiary Naveena steel aims to produce international quality steel rebars with a capacity of 300,000 TPA. Another subsidiary of Naveena Group is Naveena Developers, which is gearing up to make investment in the construction industry.
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs100 per tola on Friday.According to data released by All Sindh...
KARACHI: The rupee gained slightly against the dollar on Friday aided by healthy supplies and remittances from...
KARACHI: Tax practitioners have urged the Federal Board of Revenue and provincial revenue boards to consolidate laws...
LAHORE: Anticipating low grain arrival at procurement centres, panic-stricken provincial administration in Punjab has...
ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority summoned heads of 27 closed power plants on Friday, where the...
KARACHI: After rising for three consecutive weeks, decline in tomato and onion prices provided slight relief to middle...
Comments