Rupee edges up

KARACHI: The rupee gained slightly against the dollar on Friday aided by healthy supplies and remittances from overseas, dealers said.

The local unit ended at 181.58 to the dollar, up from Thursday’s close of 181.69 in the interbank market.

“Dollar demand from importers has not been too high in last few days as political uncertainty eased, and the central bank hiked interest rates and other measures to cut imports and fall inflation,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

“Healthy dollar inflows in the form of remittances from Pakistani workers abroad also helped the rupee gain value,” he added.

Remittances from overseas hit the highest level for a single month in March, rising 28.3 percent month-on-month, largely on the back of Ramazan inflows. Remittances rose to $2.8 billion in March from $2.1 billion in the previous month. “I think the rupee will stay stable in the coming days. There will be slight fluctuations depending on inflow and outflows, which is normal and the local unit should be steady,” the dealer envisaged.

Investors remained concerned about persistent decline in the foreign exchange reserves. The country’s forex reserves fell $2.6 percent to $17 billion in the week ended April 08. The reserves held by the State Bank decreased by $470 million or 4.1 percent to $10.8 billion on external debt repayments.