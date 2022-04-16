LSM expands 8.6 percent in Feb 2022

ISLAMABAD: Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) expanded 8.6 percent in February 2022 over the same month a year ago, latest figures showed on Friday, on account of surging global demand, easy credits, and to some extent subsidised and smooth energy supplies to industry.

The LSM growth was recorded at 8.2 percent in January 2022.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported that over the previous month, output of large industries increased 0.3 percent in February 2022.

LSM accounts for 80 percent of the country’s manufacturing sector. The figures are calculated while considering the fiscal year 2015/16 as the base year.

During the eight months (July-Feb) of the fiscal year 2021-22, the LSM sector growth arrived at 7.6 percent over the same period of the last fiscal.

During the period, manufacturing of food, beverages, tobacco, textile, chemicals, automobiles, iron and steel, leather, and paper & paperboard products gained momentum, while production of pharmaceuticals and rubber products slowed down compared to the same period last year.

The PBS also reported the LSM data based on the fiscal year 2005-06. According to this calculation, LSM improved 8.4 percent in February 2022 over the same month of last fiscal and declined 2.3 percent over the previous month.

Whereas, average LSM growth during July-Feb FY2022 was recorded at 4.6 percent over the same period of the last fiscal.

As per Oil Companies Advisory Council, which monitors the outputs of 11 oil and petroleum products, the sub sector grew 1.2 percent in eight months.

In February 2022, it was up 6.8 percent over the same month of last year, and 1.5 percent over the previous month.

The Ministry of Industries & Production, which measures the output of 36 items, recorded a 7.3 percent growth in production during the period. In February 2022, it expanded 10.1 percent over the corresponding month and contracted 5.8 percent over January 2021.

The Provincial Bureau of Statistics, keeping tabs on the output of 65 products, reported a growth of 9.5 percent in July-February FY2022 over the same period of FY2021.

In February 2022, this output increased 7.0 percent over the same month and 9.4 percent over the last month.

During July-February FY2022, the food sector grew 3.3 percent, beverages 1.7 percent, tobacco 19.6 percent, textiles 2.9 percent, wearing apparel 20.6 percent, leather products 3.1 percent, wood products 174 percent, paper & board 8.0 percent, coke and petroleum products 1.2 percent, all chemicals 7.1 percent (in which chemical products output up 16.3 percent), and fertilisers grew by 1.6 percent.

Besides, manufacturing iron & steel products increased 17.3 percent, machinery & equipment 12.4 percent, automobiles 59.8 percent, furniture 345 percent, and other manufacturing (football) improved 33.9 percent over the same period of last year.

However, production of rubber products declined 22.7 percent, fabricated metal 7.1 percent, pharmaceuticals 2.3 percent, and output of electronics production went down by 1.1 percent during the period.

Year-on-year, in February 2022, food production grew 1.5 percent, tobacco 4.1 percent, textiles 3.2 percent, wearing apparel 36.6 percent, wood products 193.8 percent, paper & board 7.0 percent, chemical 18.8 percent, chemical products 18 percent, fertiliser 19.4 percent, iron & steel products 15.5 percent, computer/electronics/optical products 11.3 percent, automobiles 38.1 percent, furniture 86.5 percent and other manufacturing (football) 128.8 percent, while growth of beverages declined by 10.8 percent.

Pharmaceuticals output increased 5.2 percent, and electronics 7.5 percent, rubber products 6.1 percent in February 2022.

Machinery & equipment manufacturing fell 38 percent, leather products 7.2 percent, and out of fabricated metals shrank 13 percent over the same month of last year.