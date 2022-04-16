CITY PULSE: Chinese Whispers

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Fatima Munir’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Chinese Whispers’ until April 24. Call 021-35821462 for more information.
Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond
The Koel Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Khan and Hussain Jamil’s art exhibition titled ‘Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond’ until April 27. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Same As That
The Canvas Gallery is hosting Shoaib Mahmood’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Same As That’ until April 22. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
Qawwali Mehfil
A Ramazan Qawwali Mehfil featuring Subhan Ahmed Nizami Qawwal & Brothers will be held at 9:30pm today (April 16) at The Gallery, T2F. Call 021-35389043 for more information.
My Karachi Exhibition
The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry is bringing back the colours of Karachi by organising the 17th edition of the My Karachi — Oasis of Harmony Exhibition. The event will be held from May 13 till May 15 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Call 0331-2731005 for more information.
Reflections of Surroundings
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflections of Surroundings’ from May 10 to May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
A minor boy drowned in an underground water tank of his house in the Mochko area on Friday.The Mochko police said...
Pakistan has the second highest prevalence of Hepatitis C in the region which leads to chronic liver disease,...
Environmental experts, lawyers, journalists and civil society activists at a consultation on Friday called upon the...
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis agreed at a meeting on...
Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput was sworn in as 58th chief secretary of Sindh on Friday. Before becoming the chief...
Robbers robbed a man of Rs300,000 in Gulzar-e-Hijri’s Scheme 33 on Friday. Police said three armed robbers...
