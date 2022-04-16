Man deprived of Rs300,000 by robbers

Robbers robbed a man of Rs300,000 in Gulzar-e-Hijri’s Scheme 33 on Friday. Police said three armed robbers intercepted the man while he was returning home after withdrawing the money from a bank. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Separately, two women were arrested for allegedly stealing cash and other valuables from the purse of a woman who was busy with Eid shopping at the Hyderi market. Police said Nadia and Sajida were professional pickpockets.

Moreover, muggers stormed a tea shop in Defence Housing Authority’s Nishat Commercial and looted cash and other valuables from customers. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing that some customers escaped when the robbers entered the shop.