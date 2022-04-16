Man deprived of Rs300,000 by robbers

Robbers robbed a man of Rs300,000 in Gulzar-e-Hijri’s Scheme 33 on Friday. Police said three armed robbers intercepted the man while he was returning home after withdrawing the money from a bank. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.
Separately, two women were arrested for allegedly stealing cash and other valuables from the purse of a woman who was busy with Eid shopping at the Hyderi market. Police said Nadia and Sajida were professional pickpockets.
Moreover, muggers stormed a tea shop in Defence Housing Authority’s Nishat Commercial and looted cash and other valuables from customers. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing that some customers escaped when the robbers entered the shop.
The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Fatima Munir’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Chinese Whispers’ until April...
A minor boy drowned in an underground water tank of his house in the Mochko area on Friday.The Mochko police said...
Pakistan has the second highest prevalence of Hepatitis C in the region which leads to chronic liver disease,...
Environmental experts, lawyers, journalists and civil society activists at a consultation on Friday called upon the...
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis agreed at a meeting on...
Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput was sworn in as 58th chief secretary of Sindh on Friday. Before becoming the chief...
