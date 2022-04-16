Russian editor jailed over Ukraine report

MOSCOW: A Russian court on Friday ordered the pre-trial detention of a Siberian news editor for alleging that 11 riot police members had refused to join Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, authorities have stepped up measures to silence critics of the military operation in Russia’s pro-Western neighbour. The Investigative Committee, which probes major cases, said the chief editor of a news website in Siberia’s Khakassia region had been placed in pre-trial detention for spreading "deliberately false information". If convicted, the journalist faces up to 10 years in prison, investigators said.