Tunisia frees journalist held over social media posts

TUNIS: A Tunisian journalist detained after criticising the interior ministry on social media was released on Friday, her lawyer told AFP.
Chahrazed Akacha, editor-in-chief of a news website, is still subject to legal proceedings, said the lawyer, Samir Dilou. Her detention on Thursday for allegedly "harming other people’s peace through public telecommunication networks" had been condemned by the SNJT journalists’ union.
The detention followed an order on Thursday from the public prosecutor in Ariana, near Tunis, the SNJT said in a statement. The proceedings were launched after Akacha, a critic of President Kais Saied’s July 2021 power grab, hit out at the ministry on her Facebook page.
