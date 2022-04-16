Harry, Meghan arrive in Netherlands after Queen visit

THE HAGUE: Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrived in The Hague on Friday for the Invictus Games, a day after visiting his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in Britain.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the Dutch city for the sporting event Harry, who served with the British army in Afghanistan, founded for disabled military veterans that starts on Saturday.

Harry, 37, and his wife, 40, were criticised by British tabloids for skipping Prince Philip’s memorial service in Westminster Abbey last month. Philip, who was married to the queen for 73 years, died last April just weeks short of his 100th birthday.

The couple on Thursday met Queen Elizabeth who will celebrate her 96th birthday in a few days. Harry and Meghan will attend an evening reception on Friday hosted by the city of The Hague and the Dutch defence ministry.