Russia hits Kyiv missile factory after Moskva flagship sinks

KYIV, Ukraine: Russian strikes pounded a military factory near Kyiv that makes the missiles Ukraine claims it used to sink the Moskva naval flagship, with Moscow on Friday vowing renewed attacks on the capital.

A workshop and an administrative building at the Vizar plant, which lies near Kyiv’s international Zhuliany airport, were seriously damaged in the overnight strikes, an AFP journalist saw.

Russia had earlier announced it had used Kalibr sea-based long-range missiles to hit the factory, which Ukraine’s state weapons manufacturer Ukroboronprom says produced Neptune missiles.

"There were five hits. My employee was in the office and got thrown off his feet by the blast," Andrei Sizov, a 47-year-old owner of a nearby wood workshop, told AFP. "They are making us pay for destroying the Moskva," he said. It was the first major Russian strike around the Ukrainian capital in over two weeks.

The Kyiv regional governor said there were at least two other Russian strikes on Friday, without providing details on damage or casualties. Oleksandr Pavliuk said civilians thinking about returning to the capital should "wait for quieter times."

The governor of Ukraine’s southern Odessa region, Maxim Marchenko, said the 186-metre-long Russian missile cruiser was hit by Ukrainian Neptune missiles on Wednesday. The Moskva had been leading Russia’s naval effort in the seven-week conflict, and the circumstances around its sinking and the fate of its crew of over 500 remain murky.

Russia’s defence ministry said a blast on the vessel was the result of exploding ammunition and that the resulting damage had caused it to "lose its balance" as it was being towed to port on Thursday.

Natalia Gumeniuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s southern military forces, said that Russia would seek revenge for the sinking and that bad weather had meant the Moskva’s crew could not be evacuated.

"We saw that other ships tried to assist it, but even the forces of nature were on Ukraine’s side because the storm made both the rescue operation and crew evacuations impossible," Gumeniuk said in a briefing.

The fleet has been blockading the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, where Russian officials say they are in full control although Ukrainian fighters are still holed up in the city’s fortress-like steelworks.

Moscow, which invaded Ukraine partly because of deepening ties between Kyiv and Nato, on Friday warned of unspecified "consequences" should Finland and Sweden join the US-led defence alliance.

The two countries are considering joining Nato after Russia’s devastating invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. "They will automatically find themselves on the Nato frontline," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Shortly afterwards, Finland’s European Affairs Minister Tytti Tuppurainen said it was "highly likely" that her country would apply for Nato membership. "The people of Finland, they seem to have already made up their mind and there is a huge majority for the Nato membership," she told Britain’s Sky News.

Unlike Sweden, Finland neighbours Russia, from which it declared independence in 1917 after 150 years of Russian rule. Russia on Friday said it was expelling 18 members of the European Union mission after the bloc kicked out some of Moscow’s representatives for spying.