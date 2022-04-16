Revenue system fully digitised, says SMBR

LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar presided over the full board meeting of Board of Revenue (BoR) here on Friday. All the board members and secretaries concerned and relevant officers attended the meeting. The full board meeting reviewed in detail the revenue court management system, restructuring of colony branches and other important matters.

Addressing the meeting, Babar Hayat Tarar said that the revenue system has been fully digitised to provide modern facilities to the people. He added that the Board of Revenue has been transformed into a people-friendly institution through latest IT technology. Babar Hayat said that digitisation of all roznamchas including digital girdavri has developed a disaster management reporting system at the grassroots level that brings significant improvements in good governance and service delivery.