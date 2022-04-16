Availability of commodities in Ramazan bazaars reviewed

LAHORE:Additional Commissioner Coordinator Sundas Arshad reviewed measures taken for dengue eradication and availability, quality of subsidised commodities in Ramazan bazaars.

She was presiding over a meeting at the Commissioner’s office here Friday. Additional Deputy Commissioners Tanveer Alyas Cheema, Dr Mujtaba and Syed Munawar Abbas attended the meeting while deputy commissioners of Lahore Division attended meeting through video link. The additional commissioner said that all departments should play an active role in implementing dengue guidelines, adding that people’s cooperation was of utmost importance for controlling dengue and a special campaign should be launched to raise awareness among citizens. Surveillance teams comprising trained staff should be deployed for searching and killing larvae, she stressed. It was told during the meeting that inspections were being carried out on regular basis in Ramazan bazaars and general market to ensure fixed prices announced by the government. Agriculture fair price shops have been set up in Ramazan bazaars to provide vegetables and fruits at discount rates.

goods seized: Railways police Lahore Division have seized 69 cartons of duty-unpaid goods from Lahore Railway Station on Friday.

According to details, SHO Lahore on a tip off raided the platform No. 4 along with his team. The seized items include injurious betel nuts, imported smokeless dipping tobacco (snuff), imported cigarettes, chocolates, biscuits and sexual medicines. Later, the cartons were handed over to the Customs Department for further legal action. IG Railways Faisal Shahkar said Railways police would not let the railways premises and trains to be used for criminal activities and illegal transportation.

Condolences: PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Akhtar, other officials and faculty members have expressed grief over the sad demise of daughter of Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan, former PU registrar. Amna Khan was an MS Economics student at a private university in Lahore. She lost her life in a road accident on M2 Motorway near Islamabad. Her funeral prayers were held at Islamabad on Friday.