HED forms search body for PU new VC

LAHORE:Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has started the procedure for the selection of Vice-Chancellor for Punjab University (PU) as Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar is going to complete his four-year term as the VC in June this year.

Prof Niaz was appointed Vice-Chancellor Punjab University for a four-year term on June 02, 2018 following he served as VC University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Taxila.

Earlier this month, the HED Punjab had formed a Search Committee to submit panel recommendations of the three most suitable candidates for the appointment of PU VC. Lt-Gen (retd) Javed Mahmood Bukhari was named as convener of the Search Committee while Prof Dr Akmal Hussain (Economist), Syed Tahir Shahbaz (former bureaucrat) and Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson and HED Punjab Secretary both as ex-officio members will be the members of the committee. As per the short-listing criteria notified by the HED, academic qualification carries 35 points, professional and leadership experience 30 points and publications 35 points. Of 100 points for interview by the Search Committee, 35 points are for strategic vision and leadership abilities of the candidates, 35 points for knowledge pertaining to higher education and 30 points for personal traits of the candidates.