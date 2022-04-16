Security remains tight around mosques, churches

LAHORE:On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, foolproof security arrangements were ensured on the occasion of the second Friday of Ramazan and Good Friday of the Christians.In this regard, thousands of personnel and officers performed security duties of mosques, seminaries, imambargahs and Christian places of worship. IG Punjab had directed RPOs and DPOs to formulate a security plan for the second Friday of Ramazan and Good Friday under their personal supervision and make full use of modern technology i.e walkthrough gates, metal detectors and CCTV cameras for effective monitoring. In light of these orders, security was on high alert throughout the province. Muslim and Christian citizens performed their prayers with religious fervour.

Spokesperson for Punjab Police said that CPOs, DPOs of all districts made special security arrangements at mosques and seminaries. The security staff consisted of 338 DSPs, 412 inspectors, 464 sub-inspectors, 1,250 assistant sub-inspectors, 757 head constables and 7,819 constables while 153 walk-through gates, 1,778 metal detectors and 1,776 CCTV cameras were used. On the occasion of Good Friday, 1,176 officials were on security duty.Acting CCPO DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan had ordered the senior police officers, including all divisional SPs to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the wake of present situation of the country. Shehzada Sultan appealed to religious scholars to preach interfaith harmony, peace and tolerance in their Juma sermons.