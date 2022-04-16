Additional chief secretary sacked

LAHORE:Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Zafar Nasrullah has been removed from post and asked to report to Establishment Division. Official sources confirmed the development and said that the removed officer had relinquished the charge.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) has been given additional charge instead. Sources claimed that the sacked officer was accused of persuading members of Punjab Assembly for changing loyalties in favour of PTI. Several PMLN members complained about alleged dubious role of high ranking government official. He reportedly tried to involve police in this purpose

besides engaging other administrative secretaries with a view to influencing MPAs.