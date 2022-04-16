Gas, power outages haunt masses

LAHORE:The shortage of natural gas and power have returned as people complained severe pressure loss despite relative dip in demand besides unannounced power outages.

Consumers complained on Friday that natural gas load shedding had once again started in the City, making cooking difficult at homes. As a result of micro-management by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL), natural gas pressure hardly improved to some extent only during Sehri and Iftari times. Gas supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations have been facing the problem in the country as per gas load management plan yet to update to accommodate this sector. Insiders claimed that gap in import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargoes to be blamed for short supplies. As a contingency plan, government tried to arrange cargoes of spot LNG after long-term sellers were unable to deliver. However, such efforts have not yielded positive results as yet. Similar is the case with power load shading. People complained that electricity failures and abrupt load shedding have become a routine matter now.

PFA destroys 2,160 litre tainted milk: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 2,160 litre tainted milk during the ongoing anti-adulteration milk campaign in Ramazan in the provincial metropolis on Friday.

On the directions of Director General PFA Shoaib Khan Jadoon, dairy safety teams (DSTs) placed screening pickets in the area of Chung and examined milk carrier vehicles loaded with 5,000 litres of milk.

DG PFA said that the action was taken against milk suppliers over not up to the mark results during the screening test of milk samples.

The adulterated milk was wasted on the spot after finding a low level of lactometer reading, polluted water, formalin, urea, and other harmful ingredients. DG PFA said that the use of adulterated milk caused stomach and intestines diseases in the human body. He said, ‘The provincial food regulatory body is compiling the data of milk carrier vehicles, shopkeepers, dairy units and suppliers to control the milk adulteration in Punjab’.

He said that indiscriminate operation would continue against substandard milk points and the mafia involved in milk adulteration would face stern action. He appealed to the people to inform PFA about the adulteration mafia on its Facebook Page or Toll-Free number 0800-80500.

MoU signed: Awareness campaigns will be launched jointly by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and a company to prevent road traffic accidents. In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the PSCA and the motorcycle manufacturing company in Pakistan, here on Friday. The ceremony was held at the PSCA Headquarters, Qurban Lines. The ceremony was attended by PSCA Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan and General Manager Road Safety of motorcycle company as well as other officers. They signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.