PTEA demands lower interest rates

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) on Thursday demanded the government to immediately reduce interest rates to prevent economic stagnation and restore public confidence.

In a statement, Khurram Mukhtar, patron-in-chief of PTEA, said sudden increase in the policy rate by the State Bank would bring severe consequences for the industry that was already facing energy crisis.

He asked the newly elected PM Shehbaz Sharif to take an immediate notice of the increased policy rate and gas supply halt to the industry. “The industry currently accounts for 50 percent of the gas supply. Shortages are making it increasingly difficult to complete export orders on time.”

Stressing need to stabilize the rupee against dollar, he urges measures to continue upward trend in the exports.

He further said the government should increase prices of petroleum products as per the market situation, and implementation of the agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He stated that continuity of policies, increase in exports, and promotion of the import substitution industry were imperative. He was of the view that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) had an economic team consisting of professionals with a capability to tackle the country’s economic crisis.