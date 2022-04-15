Gold up Rs350/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs350 per tola on Thursday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs130,700 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs300 to Rs112,054. In the international market, gold rates increased by $1 to $1,978 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15.