Fifth consecutive gain for rupee

KARACHI: The rupee continued its upward trend for fifth straight session on Thursday, pushed by healthy dollar supplies and positive sentiments about outlook for the country, dealers said.

The local unit ended at 181.69 to a US dollar in the interbank market, compared with Wednesday’s close of 181.82.

In the open market also, the domestic currency continued its momentum closing at 181.80 per dollar. It had settled at 182 in the previous session.

Dealers said the rupee sustained a rally on the back of healthy dollar supplies and optimism about the outlook for the country.

“The local unit continued to rise on the back of improvement in the supply of the greenback. The rise in inward remittances for Ramadan lent support to the domestic currency,” said a currency dealer.

He shared that the market also remained optimistic that the new government would start talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive the loan package, which could provide more stability to the currency market.