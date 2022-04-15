PDMA identifies 184 sites for establishment of relief camps in KP

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has identified 184 sites for establishment of relief camps across the province.

“These camps will be used as shelter for people displaced in the wake of disasters in case of natural disasters or emergency,” the PDMA said in a communique, adding, the consultation was done in consultation with the district administrations.

After identification of the potential camp sites, PDMA has also ensured mapping of the sites and its dissemination to all relevant stakeholders. Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain said the camp management and

The Camp Management Support Unit in PDMA has been established to identify potential camp sites in each district of the province, where the displaced people will be given shelter and protection in case of disaster.

Spokesperson PDMA Taimur Ali said this activity was one of its kind and received positive response from all relevant sectors. To further strengthen its response to disasters, he added, the PDMA was also establishing a camp management task force in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The District Disaster Management Officer shall act as chairman/chairperson of the camp management task force which will be composed of representatives from Local Government, Public Health Engineering, Tehsil Municipal Administration, DDMU, Social Welfare Deptt, Education, Health, Civil Society organizations and Local Community. The task force will be given training on first aid, disaster preparedness, camp management and camp coordination.