Notice submitted against power outages

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly Ahmed Karim Kundi Thursday submitted a call attention notice in Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Assembly against unscheduled loadshedding in his native Dera Ismail Khan district.

He said the crisis of power loadshedding and low voltage had intensified in Dera Ismail Khan and made life miserable for citizens, including patients and traders, adding that water shortage had also deteriorated in the city. Kundi said that despite repeated protests, the government remained unmoved.