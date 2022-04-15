Teachers seek bailout package for Agriculture Varsity

PESHAWAR: The teaching fraternity of the Agriculture University Peshawar has demanded the provincial government to release forthwith the bailout package to the varsity so that the miseries of the teaching community and pensioners could be overcome before Eid.

In a joint press statement issued here on Thursday, the president of the Agricultural University Teachers Association, Dr Bashir Ahmed, and General Secretary, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Khan, said the government had announced an increase in salaries and allowances of the university employees in the budget for the financial year 2021-22.

An additional amount of Rs 3 million had also been approved for the university under a bailout package.

The whole process for release of the bailout package has been completed and only the approval of the finance secretary is awaited, the statement said.

The teachers’ body office-bearers urged the KP government to ensure the early release of the bailout package so that the children of the poor employees could celebrate Eid.

They said the provincial government should take care of the financial difficulties of the university and release the sanctioned funds at the earliest.