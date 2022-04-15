Dozens arrested with arms

BANNU: Police have arrested dozens of people over violation of section-144 and recovered arms from their possession in Bakakhel area.

A press release said that on the instructions of DPO Imran Shahid, SHO Bakakhel Police Station along with a party of police led by SDPO Imran Aslam conducted the raids. The police said that they seized seven pistols, 2 guns, 120 grams cannabis during the raids and also confiscated 29 motorcycles for speeding and one wheeling.