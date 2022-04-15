Dozens arrested with arms

BANNU: Police have arrested dozens of people over violation of section-144 and recovered arms from their possession in Bakakhel area.
A press release said that on the instructions of DPO Imran Shahid, SHO Bakakhel Police Station along with a party of police led by SDPO Imran Aslam conducted the raids. The police said that they seized seven pistols, 2 guns, 120 grams cannabis during the raids and also confiscated 29 motorcycles for speeding and one wheeling.
PESHAWAR: The district administration arrested 117 shopkeepers from various localities of the provincial capital...
PESHAWAR: The spokesman for the Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday said that a total of 318,000 people...
LAHORE: Punjab IGP Sardar Ali Khan has dismissed three DSPs on charges of abuse of power and corruption.DSP Saifullah...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has identified 184 sites for...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party Member Provincial Assembly Ahmed Karim Kundi Thursday submitted a call attention...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Photojournalists Association, Peshawar, on Thursday announced to boycott from the coverage of...
Comments