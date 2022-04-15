Subsidised flour: Torghar residents feel left out

MANSEHRA: Residents of Torghar district, led by tehsil nazim-elect Kundar Hassanzai, have complained that subsidised wheat flour meant for their district is being sold in the neighbouring Tanawal area of Mansehra district.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been supplying subsidised wheat flour across Hazara division but we are deprived of this subsidy as the commodity meant for our district is being sold in Tanawal area of Mansehra,” Momin Gul Khan, the tehsil chairman-elect Kundar Hassanzai, told reporters on Thursday.

A group of locals led Momin said that they were compelled to purchase a 20kg flour wheat bag at Rs1400 in open markets while the same weight bag of the commodity was being sold at Rs800 at the subsidised rate in other districts.

“We want the government to investigate how the subsidised wheat flour quota of our district is being sold in the Tanawal area,” he said.

The tehsil chairman-elect said that newly elected local government representatives would never allow such injustice being meted to Torghar people.

“The food department should select points for the sale of the subsidised wheat flour in our district as being done in rest of the Hazara division, otherwise we will be left with no other option but to initiate a street agitation against it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the patients of Oghi are still without healthcare services under the Sehat Sahulat Card at any private medical facility in the entire tehsil.

A group of people led by Mohammad Jamil Ahmad told reporters that they had met the local lawmakers, seeking the empaneling of any private health facility for health card programme but to no avail.