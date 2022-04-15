IGP visits police service centre

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus Thursday visited police service centre at sector F-6 and reviewed arrangements.

He was accompanied by SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal and other senior officers of Islamabad police. He interacted with the visitors and inquired about their problems. He directed the deputed staff to provide transparent and expeditious services to the citizens, adding ICT Police will also continue reviewing the services to improve them.

The visitors at the police service centre appreciated the step of Islamabad police for providing multiple services at one roof in accordance with international standards. The centre was providing some 28 services 24/7 to the public including Character Certificate, General Police Verification, Tenant Registration, Missing/Lost Report, Foreigner Registration, Volunteer Registration, Servant Registration, Driving License Verification, Copy of FIR, and Vehicle Verification.

An entire floor at the Police Facilitation Centre has also been allocated for women. ICT Police’s Gender Protection Unit which is fighting against harassment and violent crimes against women and transgender has been shifted on this floor as well. IGP Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that Islamabad police is committed to resolve public grievances on merit and priority and to save the life and property of the citizens.

He said this while listening to the public issues during a ‘khuli kutcheri’ held at Central Police Office (CPO) Islamabad by the IGP in which people submit their issues.