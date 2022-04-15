Police stations responsible for generating turmoil among people

Islamabad : The crime situation all around was never as dreadful as it is now when the atmosphere of fear and sense of insecurity is riding high on the nerves of the citizens who, apparently, have been left at the mercy of criminals.

The police are responsible for the entire restlessness as they prefer creating problems and complications for the poor citizens but never resolved or reconcile their issues.

If the government is serious about providing peace and establishing a crime-free society for the people, it should focus on police reforms to restrain their unlawful activities and misuse of the power against the feeble and not let this hike in crime increase their enticement tariff.

While these gangs of criminals have become berserk, brazenly targeting helpless citizens, the police force is nowhere to be seen offering any protection to them and the police bosses are falling deeper and deeper into a blissful slumber.

Even more unfortunate and frightening aspect is that those men in uniform, who could be seen as active, are themselves faced with serious allegations of either being involved in criminal activities or patronizing and protecting the criminals.

Amidst the circumstances, people feel abandoned and left at the mercy of these ruthless criminals who are ruling the roads and streets of big cities and small towns with impunity.

The situation of street crime particularly is a source of big concern as it has surpassed all previous statistical records, still increasing at an alarming rate, threatening social pace, and soon there would be times that people will forget what had happened in Karachi in the past.

Sadly no suitable measures were adopted to manage the surging wave of crime. Instead, the Police posed as if their main responsibility is to fight terrorism and check the suspects only. And sadly enough this pretext of ‘suspicion’ used by the police has become the easiest ploy of extortion for the police.

The infamous ‘Thana culture’ is deeply entrenched within the policing structure. It has been rampant since the colonial days and flourished because of the parliamentarians, politicians, bureaucrats, and influential people who had always been in the need of this to achieve their own goals and objectives.

The purpose of promoting and supporting this culture, which includes rude behaviour of the police towards poor, helpless ‘suspects’, unchecked torture, corruption, misuse of power, illegal detentions topped with extreme inefficiency, was to use it according to the aspiration of influential anti-social people.

The most terrible, horrible, and sensitive part for innocent people is facing the police and coming up to the police station, even to register any case or complaint if their rights have been violated.

Abolishing of such police system has become political catchphrase for the political parties to attract the general public but the fact is that the existence of ‘Thana Culture’ is the survival of politicians who need this for their political motives.

Changing this ‘Thana Culture’, which is the basic requirement of a commanding class of the society, has become an essential part of political oratory for decades.

However, despite all the lofty promises these politicians make to the public of change by introducing reforms in policing culture and to shutdown ‘hubs of legalized harassment’ properly, have always remained unfulfilled.

It is widely believed that only a small number of the crime-related happenings are reported and an FIR is registered. Most of the victims, particularly falling prey to the street crimes, like mobile phone, purse, and jewellery snatching, forcibly or at gun-point, or in the cases of harassment, prefer to stay away from police stations only because of the unfriendly and hostile attitude of the police and the cumbersome procedure that is involved.

But the silver lining in the dark clouds is that if an honest officer is occupying a top slot in the department, he or she can induce a change in the system, at least within his or her own domain.

The efforts and dedication shown by these honest officers indicate that things can be changed if there is a will to change. The individuals do matter and that is what some of these officers have proven. If the whole police department may follow in their footsteps we have reason to believe that we can have an ideal society in which people can live in peace and where police will be looked up to for help and relief instead of a sign of terror and fear.