Gang busted

Islamabad: Golra Police team has busted a gang involved in looting bike riders at gunpoint, a police spokesman said.
He said that IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had categorically ordered all the zonal SPs to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.
Following the orders, SP (Saddar) Tasawwar Iqbal constituted special police teams in the area.
One of the Golra police teams under the supervision of SDPO (Sadar) headed by SHO (Golra) SI Nadeem Tahir with other officials traced and arrested three accused of a robbers gang identified as Faizan, Shan Ali and Shah Zaib.
