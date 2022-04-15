Ukraine’s WC play-off with Scotland on June 1: FIFA

PARIS: Ukraine’s 2022 World Cup play-off with Scotland, rearranged following the Russian invasion, will take place on June 1, world governing body FIFA announced on Thursday.
The winners of the match at Hampden Park in Glasgow will play Wales on June 5 in Cardiff for a spot at this year’s finals in Qatar.
FIFA had postponed the original match date of March 24 at the request of Ukraine with the support of Wales, Scotland and Austria, whom the Welsh eventually beat in their play-off.
LAHORE: Pakistan women’s cricket team will begin their ICC Women’s Championship campaign on June 1 when they host...
KARACHI: The Group B fixture of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2022 between Omar...
KARACHI: Two matches were decided on the opening day of the Five-A-Side Ramadan Hockey Champions league which...
KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board has started rehabilitation and up-gradation of its facilities with regards to hosting...
LAHORE: Veteran pacer Wahab Riaz believed that Ramiz Raja’s days as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board are...
MADRID: Diego Simeone aimed a thinly veiled dig at Pep Guardiola on a feisty and bad-tempered night at the Wanda...
Comments