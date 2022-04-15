Pak-SL women’s series schedule announced

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s cricket team will begin their ICC Women’s Championship campaign on June 1 when they host Sri Lanka for the first of the three One-Day International matches at Karachi’s Southend Club.

“It is a great privilege for us to play the on our home soil and the whole team is very excited to welcome Sri Lanka,” Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said.

“I am sure the team will perform to their fullest potential and the Pakistan cricket fans, who have extended us great support, will get to see better and consistent results,” she said.

“This edition provides us an opportunity to start fresh and make the most of the home advantage,” Bismah added.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka women’s teams will arrive in Karachi on May 19 and will have three days of practice in the lead-up to the three T20 Internationals, which will be played on May 24, 26, and 28.