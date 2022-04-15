PSB starts infrastructure development for SAG 2023

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has started rehabilitation and up-gradation of its facilities with regards to hosting South Asian Games.

This month the board issued tenders for rehabilitation and up-gradation of existing facilities at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

The rehabilitation and up-gradation of the facilities to be done include Jinnah Stadium ; Allama Iqbal Hostel; Liaquat Gymnasium; Boxing Gymnasium; Sports Medicine Centre; Grassy Futsal Ground; Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium; and Extension of Hamidi Hall.

The board has also issued tenders for the installation of synthetic athletic track with the estimated cost of Rs. 245,830 million and completion period of seven months.

The 2023 South Asian Games will be held in Pakistan, primarily in Lahore, in March next year while other sports will be hosted in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Islamabad and Sialkot.

Pakistan hosted the South Asian Games in 2004. The government has reportedly designated around Rs 2 billion for infrastructure development in this regard.

It was also announced that the government had set forth more than Rs 3.5 billion for the games.