Shan Masood hits superb ton for Derbyshire

KARACHI: Discarded Pakistan Test opener Shan Masood has been experiencing a purple patch with the bat.

After stellar performances on the national domestic circuit as well as in the Pakistan Super league (PSL), the left-handed batsman has made his presence felt in the English County Championship in recent days.

Playing for his team Derbyshire against Sussex, Shan hit his maiden hundred at the County level. Shan played a series of fluent strokes to smash a century off just 121 balls.

Shan, who is playing for the first time in County cricket, was also outstanding with the bat in his debut game. In his debut match, he posted scores of 91 and 62. He is currently the top-scorer in the County Championship this season.

Despite his heroics with the bat, Pakistan’s selectors continue to ignore him. Shan has been overlooked since his failure in the away series against New Zealand in 2020-21. Shan’s last appearance for Pakistan was in the Christchurch Test against New Zealand in January last year. Since then he has scored prolifically in all formats of the game but is yet to make his return to national duty.