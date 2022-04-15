Commonwealth Games: Every athlete to undergo dope test, decides POA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has decided to conduct dope tests of all the athletes bound for Birmingham Commonwealth Games and invite them for a pip talk during the three-day seminar to be held on April 19-21.

‘The News’ story of seven positive tests out of thirteen conducted on the kabaddi players has rocked the sports circles in Pakistan with the POA deciding to go even tougher to ensure that the country’s athletes should stay clean and fair in their approach.

“We have decided to conduct tests for each and every competitor who would qualify for the Commonwealth Games to ensure that the country’s athletes stay clean and their approach is totally fair. All Commonwealth Games-bound athletes would be invited to attend seminar aimed at inculcating the real meaning of modern anti-dope requirements. It is a very serious matter. Country’s sports image could be put at stake by repeated positive cases. The POA would go hard on all those violated WADA rules and would even plan harder and tougher measures to ensure that all international athletes go through the required procedure to ensure that they are clean and clear.”

On April 19, athletics, hockey and judo athletes/sport staff will be invited for pip talk followed by women cricket, squash and table tennis on April 20 and then on April 21 boxing, gymnastics, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling and Paralympics athletes.

When asked as to who will bear the heavy expenditures of tests from international laboratories, the official said that every federation would be asked to meet the expenses with POA always there to accommodate them in the process.

“Following a series of positive tests recently, it has now become all the more important to get even stricter. The POA has always been advocating the tougher stance and that has been our main stress during the meetings with federation officials. We have already constituted a probe committee to look into the kabaddi affairs. Though the kabaddi federation is not a signatory to WADA rules, yet no one would be allowed to breach the rules. We believe in free and fair sports and that is what the IOC has always advocated. All the athletes who have breached WADA rules would be dealt with strict measures,” he said.

The official contemplated that the seminar on April 19-21 is specially meant for the Birmingham Games athletes would be last warning to all the athletes on the serious consequences of the WADA rules’ breach. Those who would be representing the green flag at the Games should be clean besides being competitive.”

In the past, athletes in such a great numbers never gone through the testing process. “Now we have decided that all Commonwealth Games athletes should go through the process only to ascertain that they are clean going into the competition.” Dr Asad Abbas, secretary of the Medical Commission of CGA will conduct the course.