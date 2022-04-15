Stunt riding

We all know that performing stunts on a motorcycle is dangerous and may lead to serious injuries or even death. There are many people who still participate in such dangerous activities. There are groups that compete with and force each other to perform such stunts. Even though they are chased by the police all the time, they don’t consider putting an end to such dangerous and unlawful activities. Children between eight and 12 also perform the one-wheeling stunt, which is quite dangerous. The law-enforcement agencies need to take steps and save people from such activities.
Masroor Atta
Karachi
