Presence in KP

It is strange that almost all mainstream political parties, especially the PML-N, have left the political front in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) empty for the PTI to strengthen its support there.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif who is a crowd-puller should immediately pay serious attention to the poor performance of her party in KP. The PML-N needs to induct new people and reorganize itself in all districts of the province.
Imran Sheikh
D I Khan
We all know that performing stunts on a motorcycle is dangerous and may lead to serious injuries or even death. There...
PTI Chairperson Imran Khan believes that a US-orchestrated foreign conspiracy is the reason for his ouster. After...
Wednesday marked the start of the PTI’s fight against what it calls an ‘imported regime’ orchestrated by some...
This refers to the editorial, ‘Investigating the letter’ . This letter is allegedly the reason for the fall of the...
A viral clip on social media shows streamers of the Shaukat Khanum Zakat campaign being taken down. It is extremely...
People of all ages are vulnerable to developing various mental health problems. Common issues like anxiety and...
Comments