Presence in KP

It is strange that almost all mainstream political parties, especially the PML-N, have left the political front in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) empty for the PTI to strengthen its support there.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif who is a crowd-puller should immediately pay serious attention to the poor performance of her party in KP. The PML-N needs to induct new people and reorganize itself in all districts of the province.

Imran Sheikh

D I Khan