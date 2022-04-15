Dangerous trend

Wednesday (April 13) marked the start of the PTI’s fight against what it calls an ‘imported regime’ orchestrated by some external forces. The PTI is trying to engineer a dangerous and venomous narrative to pave the road to early elections. The PTI’s blunt accusations can be detrimental to depoliticization of institutions. Since the party is confident that it has successfully injected a dose of its narrative into the minds of people, its supporters are now continuously criticizing state institutions, demanding early elections. It is wrong to suggest that all institutions – including the media – have worked together with external powers against Imran’s government. Despite repetitive talks of a foreign conspiracy, the PTI has failed to present irrefutable evidence to back his allegations.
The political parties must not drag institutions into politics, whose job is to see that the constitution is being followed. Such a trend by the PTI can drive a wedge between the people and institutions, which could be exploited by our enemies. No state survives without the support of its people. Politicians must keep politics limited to parliament. Anyone who aspires to politicize institutions is not a well-wisher of the country. The Pakistani people must analyze the situation carefully and stand on the right side of the country’s history.
Adnan Shah
Khairpur Mirs
