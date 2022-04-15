We’ve got mail

This refers to the editorial, ‘Investigating the letter’ (April 13). This letter is allegedly the reason for the fall of the PTI government. One thinks that there is no need to appoint a commission; it would be more appropriate to conduct an inquiry through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The original report prepared by the former ambassador to the US can be easily compared with the final letter. The process should not take more than a few hours.

In case of any discrepancies, the former ambassador may be asked to give his statement and the subsequent findings be made public. Undoubtedly, this matter has been handled inefficiently, and it will take years to rebuild the confidence of foreign missions. The PTI is a popular party in Pakistan, and at present, its workers are fully charged. The letter matter requires careful handling and calls for a timely investigation.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi