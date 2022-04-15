Misinformation

A viral clip on social media shows streamers of the Shaukat Khanum Zakat campaign being taken down. It is extremely unfortunate that without checking facts, a narrative is being built that the new government has ordered the removal of these streamers in Rawalpindi. This narrative has been endorsed by former government officials as well.

The truth is that streamers are usually removed after a specific period. In this case too, they were being taken down as a routine procedure. It is sad how PTI officials and supporters are creating optical illusions and spreading disinformation using a charitable hospital for political gains. This highlights the importance of acting responsibly and with honesty when endorsing any information.

Mariam Khan

Lahore