Good mental health

People of all ages are vulnerable to developing various mental health problems. Common issues like anxiety and depression can lead to other severe disorders such as eating disorders. Mental illnesses may develop because of academic stress, sleep deprivation and side effects of medicines, especially in old age. Such issues are leading causes of self-destructive behaviours, the most extreme outcome of which may be suicide. Anyone can feel emotionally overwhelmed at any given time. More mental health awareness should be created by public health practitioners through social media campaigns.
Also, the government should take measures like ensuring counselling programmes related to mental health at all educational levels to deal with this issue. Those suffering from these issues should be shown compassion and kindness to help them tackle their illnesses.
Tooba Khan
Rawalpindi
