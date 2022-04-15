It is unfortunate that Pakistan neglected its relations with the US and the West only to strengthen its ties with China and Russia. Several Middle Eastern countries were angry at us for our tilt towards Turkey. This situation was a reflection of an unbalanced and uneven foreign policy. The country needs a balanced and solid foreign policy, and a national consensus involving all political parties is the only solution through which a foreign policy can be shaped in national interest.

We need to maintain a friendly relationship with China and improve and strengthen our relations with Russia. But at the same time, it is not wise to risk our relationship with the US and the West. It is good to expand our relations with Turkey, but it is equally important to show the same warmth to Middle Eastern countries. We should form a foreign policy which is based on economic interests.

Muhammad Shafique

Islamabad